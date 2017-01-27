Car sales in India: Tata Motors, Renault spring surprise with Kwid, Duster and Tiago, Zest models

French carmaker Renault, for instance, has been successful in gaining a 4.5% market share due to healthy growth in demand for its small car Kwid. (Reuters)

Though car sales are dominated by the top three manufacturers — Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra and Mahindra — the current fiscal has seen some smaller players like Renault and Tata Motors ramp up their market share on the back of the success of some of their niche vehicles.



In the first nine month of the fiscal (April- December), Kwid sales increased by a whopping 359% to 82,473 units. In calender year 2016, Renault’s total volumes increased 146% to 132,235 units.

“We are on track with a 4.5% market share at the end of 2016 achieving a robust three-digit growth over 2015. Our focus for 2017 will be to continue and build on our growth journey, reflecting our long-term commitment to the Indian market. We plan to launch at least one new product every year, over the next five years,” said Sumit Sawhney, country CEO and managing director, Renault India.

Similarly, Tata Motors has been able to beat Honda Motor to become the fourth largest player in the passenger vehicle segment on the back of its compact hatchback Tiago. Sales of the new hatchback stood at 40,740 units, which is impressive considering the fate of the volumes of the other products launched by the company in the last decade. Interestingly, due to the increase in footfall in the showrooms, sales volumes of compact sedan Zest is also picking up. In the nine months of the current fiscal, volumes have increase by 10% year-on-year. “Earlier we were struggling to get people in the showroom but with the advent of Tiago we could also showcase our other products which are equally good or better in some respect when compared to the market leader,” said a dealer in New Delhi.

But apart from Renault and Tata Motors, most other manufacturers have lost market share in the domestic market. Japanese carmaker Toyota has managed to stay ahead in the MPV segment with its Innova but its other products have been losing volumes. Ford also has been doing reasonably well with its Ecosport — a compact SUV — but its other products such as Figo and Aspire are not gaining enough volumes like its counterparts.

German carmaker Volkswagen managed to get some some volumes with its new compact sedan Ameo but the product lost steam after some months. The company has only sold 11,222 units of Ameo in the domestic market.