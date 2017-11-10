Car buyers shifting to online sales channels for vehicle research; see whom it impacted



With a greater number of shoppers relying on online sources for vehicle research, the use of traditional sources, such as newspapers and magazines, is declining, according to the JD Power 2017 India Escaped Shopper Study, released yesterday. “Nearly two in three (64%) shoppers use the internet when researching which vehicle they plan to purchase, up from 58% last year and an increase of 28 percentage points since 2012, when it was 36%. In 2012, 50% of all shoppers said they used newspapers and magazines while researching for their new car. This year, however, only 24% say the same,” the study noted. “As online channels have become the starting point for more car buyers, shoppers are better informed of the alternatives available to them even before they enter a dealership,” said Shantanu Nandi Majumdar, director at JD Power.

“That said, dealers will continue to play a pivotal role in the shopping process. However, they will need to evolve, with support from their OEMs, to develop a stronger online presence with information that customers desire, such as deals, promotions, test drive bookings, delivery time and stock level, among others.” While shoppers continue to visit manufacturers’ website while conducting research, for the past three years, more are turning to social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter (25% in 2017 versus 8% in 2014). Shoppers who are 50 years and older are also turning to the internet for information. Also, this year, there are fewer shoppers visiting dealerships of multiple brands before making a purchase. Five years ago, 82% of shoppers visited at least one other brand’s dealership not including the one they purchased from. In 2017, only 59% have visited at least one other dealership.

Interestingly, female shoppers use the internet more often than their male counterparts (66% versus 64%, respectively). As a consequence, fewer women than men visit multiple brands’ dealerships. Lastly, Maruti Suzuki is the most considered brand among new-vehicle shoppers for the 13th consecutive year, with 45% of all shoppers purchasing one of its models. JD Power said that the study is based on responses from 7,831 buyers and 3,374 rejecters of new cars and new utility vehicles who purchased their vehicle between September 2016 and April 2017.