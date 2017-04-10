Call centre scam: This Gurgaon-based BPO is allegedly duping foreigners in the name of security, making $5,000 per day

The BPO industry is being hollowed by these highly swindle businesses that are growing their roots in the absence of strict cyber regulations and supervising norms in the country. (Representational Image/ Reuters)

India is well on way to leaving other well-established countries behind when it comes to ‘con’ call centres as is clear from the fact that many cases of duping customers have been revealed in the recent past. But taking the entire thing to a whole new level, this Gurgaon-based call centre has gone ahead and duped a huge number of foreigners by planting pop-up messages in their web browsers that warns of a highly potential virus infection in their computers. In a report published by Hindustan Times website, this Gurgaon-based firm named Saburi TLC is one of the leading players in duping foreigners with its tech-support fraudulent system that forces people to buy costly security software for the safety of their computers.

The company is run by mostly fresher graduates who are eager for jobs and thus don’t ask many questions. Located on the outskirts of NCR, the model of the business is based on providing out-bound tech-support to foreigner customers who become their victims as they plant warning messages on their web browsers forcing them to call upon the phone number provided in the message. Soon after customers call, they are asked for remote access and the executive show them some temp files and run fake software to flash made-up security threats. Once the customers are convinced that their system is corrupt, they are asked to buy expensive software from the company or else the computer will become unstable and vulnerable to other potential viruses.

As per HT, the company that is known to many as Tech Live Connect, a representative of Apple, and is run by Saburi TLC whose CEO is Anuj Jain. Jain has many times heard of these complaints, but denies that blame lies with his company. Many of company’s ex-employees say that the moment you step into the office, your supervisors tells you “you are scammers and you have to trap customers, no matter how.” Company’s target is to dupe every caller of anywhere between $10 to $500.

HT investigation says that Tech Live Connect is the owner of the domain, saburitlc.com — the official website of Saburi TLC. It’s also from an email ID registered with the domain techliveconnect.com. On social networking sites, Jain introduces himself as the director and chairman of Tech Live Connect. As per former employees, the company makes at somewhere around $5,000 off the scam on a daily basis.

Looking at the current scenario, the $110-billion business processing unit (BPO) industry in India is filled with similar call centres in places like Gurgaon, Pune and Bangalore. The industry is being hollowed by these highly swindle businesses that are growing their roots in the absence of strict cyber regulations and supervising norms in the country. Many of these embattled businesses keep going with its operations despite breaking the law as the victims are foreigners who cannot file complaint in India.