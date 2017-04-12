Cairn India-Vedanta merger completed

The date for determining the list of the shareholders of Cairn India to whom the equity and preference shares of Vedanta will be allotted as per terms of the agreement will be 27 April. (Reuters)

Vedanta Limited and Cairn India in a statement on Tuesday said that the proposed merger of the companies has become active. The date for determining the list of the shareholders of Cairn India to whom the equity and preference shares of Vedanta will be allotted as per terms of the agreement will be 27 April. As per the deal, shareholders of Cairn India will receive for each equity share one equity share in Vedanta of face value R1 each and four redeemable preference share with an annual dividend rate 7.5% with a face value of `10 each.

The shareholders of Vedanta Resources had approved the merger of group firms Vedanta and Cairn India in early September 2016, and later that month Cairn shareholders too approved the deal.

Speaking on the development, Sudhir Mathur, acting CEO of Cairn India, in a statement said, “The merger with Vedanta Ltd will de-risk Cairn India by providing access to a portfolio of diversified tier-I, low cost, long-life assets, to deliver significant near term growth, while retaining the substantial upside from our oil and gas business.”

The eligible Cairn India shareholders, who will become shareholders of Vedanta now, would also receive an interim dividend of `17.70 per equity share as approved by the board of Vedanta on March 30 2017.