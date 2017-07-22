CAG blasts Railways food, says no hygiene in preparation, serving; no protection provided against flies, rats, cockroaches

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Friday said the frequent changes in catering policy of the Indian Railways has led to a state of uncertainty in management of catering services provided to the passengers and hygiene is not maintained in preparing and serving food. (IRCTC)

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Friday said the frequent changes in catering policy of the Indian Railways has led to a state of uncertainty in management of catering services provided to the passengers and hygiene is not maintained in preparing and serving food. Also, there have been delays in processing the proposals, assigning the projects, approval of detailed estimates, execution of agreements, and completion of railway electrification projects. The Auditor observed a number of unauthorised vendors on platforms and trains. Also cleanliness and hygiene were not being maintained at catering units at stations and in trains. Unpurified water straight from tap was used in preparation of beverages, waste bins were not found covered, not emptied regularly and not washed, food stuff were not covered to protect them from flies, insects and dust, rats and cockroaches were the other findings.