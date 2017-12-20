Cabinet approves new skill development scheme for textile sector

The skilling programmes would be implemented through textile industry/units. (IE)

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a new skill development scheme, covering the textile sector’s entire value chain excluding spinning and weaving in the organised sector, from 2017-18 to 2019-20 at an outlay of Rs 1,300 crore, an official statement said.

The “Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector (SCBTS)” will have National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) compliant training courses with funding norms as per the common norms notified by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, it said.

“The objectives of the scheme are to provide demand driven, placement oriented skilling programme to incentivise the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organised textile and related sectors…

“…to promote skilling and skill up-gradation in the traditional sectors through respective sectoral divisions/organisations of Ministry of Textiles; and to provide livelihood to all sections of the society across the country,” said the statement.

The skilling programmes would be implemented through textile industry/units, reputed training institutions relevant to textile sector, and institutions of Ministry of Textiles/state governments, it said, adding that 10 lakh people are expected to be skilled and certified in various segments of textile sector through the scheme, including about one lakh in traditional sectors.