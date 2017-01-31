Cab aggregators emerge as top disruptive businesses, but Ola, Uber, others face challenge of fast-rising demand

Both Uber and Ola doubled down on giving cheap fares on their Uber Go and Ola Micro products, driving strong customer addition. (Reuters)

The online cab aggregation business in India has emerged as one of the top disruptive businesses in recent times. In 2016, when major online businesses were suffering a slowdown, this industry clocked $1.5 billion booking value, about 200% growth over CY15. Their emergence came at the back of two big developments. The first was increased focus on their core offering of affordable rides. Both Uber and Ola doubled down on giving cheap fares on their Uber Go and Ola Micro products, driving strong customer addition. The other big development was the rapid growth in carpooling where customers could avail point-to-point rides at 30% lesser price versus a single-rider trip. Both customers and drivers took to this enthusiastically and companies also promoted carpooling very aggressively by slashing rates and running multiple offers such as Ola Share Pass. The category, thus, grew at 600% in just over six months since December 2015.

Ola also considered operations in non-core businesses with Ola Café and Ola Store in 2015, but decided to shut it in 2016 and focus more on its core business in the face of tough competition from Uber.

The industry still faces the challenge of meeting the ever-increasing demand. Customers are happy with shorter ETAs and better availability of cabs with cancellations from drivers also decreasing. On the supply side, the challenge is cutting down drivers’ incentives. This has generated significant hostility from drivers — something which is expected to continue in the future as well.

While it is fashionable to talk about Uber-Ola battles, the bigger picture is that the market potential is huge and mostly unrealised — only 10-12% of cab bookings in India are done online. In big cities, as online bookings’ share rises to 30%, the focus will now shift to disrupting other transport modes such as buses, autos, etc. Adoption of carpooling is still expected to increase in the future, with shuttle and bike taxis coming into play as well in a bigger way. Online mobility is alive and kicking and its importance will continue to rise in the future.

Anil Kumar

The author is founder & CEO, RedSeer Management Consulting