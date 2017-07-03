BYJU’s acquires TutorVista, Edurite from Pearson

This partnership will enhance our product offerings and give us access in some of the new markets when we launch our international products, BYJU’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said in a statement. (Facebook)

Online education startup BYJU’s today said it has acquired TutorVista and Edurite from Pearson for an undisclosed amount. TutorVista is one of the largest online tutoring brands catering to school and college students in the US. Edurite, on the other hand, provides audiovisual content for CBSE classes 8-12. “This partnership will enhance our product offerings and give us access in some of the new markets when we launch our international products,” BYJU’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said in a statement. No financial details of the deal were disclosed. With 8 million users and 4 lakh annual paid subscribers, BYJU’s caters to students in classes 4-12. The app creates personalised learning programmes for individual students based on their proficiency levels and capabilities which help them learn at their own pace and style. It is backed by investors, including IFC (World Bank Group member), Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and Sequoia Capital.