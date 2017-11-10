Buying a house: 5 amazing and powerful questions to ask before turning into a homebuyer

This is a great time to buy a home. Interest rates on home loans have been trending downwards for over three years.

This is a great time to buy a home. Interest rates on home loans have been trending downwards for over three years. Recently, State Bank of India brought its lowest home loan rate to 8.30%. RERA has come into play to protect the interests of home buyers. And a broader slowdown in the real estate market means there are good deals abound. But this still leaves us with the all-important question: Is this a great time for you? Let’s examine some thoughts that help you make the shift from renting to buying. Have you found the property?

Locating the dream property is challenging and can take you months. The property should satisfy your material needs, fit your budget, and provide your family comfort and utility for the foreseeable long-term. But it also needs to pass legal scrutiny. Before you enter a sale agreement, make sure you’ve had the property papers vetted by a legal expert. You should proceed once you’re confident of the property’s legality.

Why you need the house?

Why are you buying this house? Is this because you want to live in it? Or are you simply making an investment? There are pros and cons to consider for both options. For example, buying a property in India makes little economic sense in the short term, and the costs are oppressively high compared to the costs of renting. However, the long-term benefits of buying are capital appreciation, peace of mind, tax benefits, and the surety of a roof over your family’s head. If your objective is to invest, you must consider factors such as opportunity costs, lack of liquidity, and risks such as the possibility of incurring a loss. Real estate has traditionally been considered a safe haven. However, any investment is a bet and returns are rarely guaranteed or time-bound.

Are you ready with money?

A home is typically the biggest financial transaction in most people’s lives. Often, a loan is required to make the purchase possible. But a loan won’t fund the entire cost of home buying. If a home costs `100, the costs of registration, stamp duty, repairs, furnishing, brokerage, paperwork etc. will take your final cost to `110 or `120. A typical home loan could fund you up to `70-90. The rest—`30 to 50—needs to come out of your pocket. You need to be ready with this cash to make the purchase possible. Remember that you should avoid taking multiple loans since this would stretch your finances and expose you to the risk of default. If you’re ready with the money, let’s move on to the next step.

Can you keep it for long-term?

You should be prepared to hold on to the house for several years to maximise your benefits. If you intend to live in it, the buying costs would only be justified in the long term. If you intend to keep it as an investment, your best returns may only arrive several quarters or years down the line while the real estate market goes through its cyclical ups and downs. Living in your own home also means that you would feel tethered to it.

Are you ready to service the loan?

If you’re taking a loan to fund your property purchase, it becomes your obligation to repay it. If you have too many loan balances in your name, you may find it challenging to take more loans. If you do get a home loan, and if you keep repaying it in a timely manner, you keep earning tax benefits and boost your credit score little by little.

The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com