‘Buy’ on Equitas Holdings with target price of Rs 220

Equitas Holdings’ Q2FY18 performance reflected improving underlying strength, indicating that earnings may have bottomed out in the quarter. Key highlights: a) non·MFI businesses momentum sustained even as asset quality was sticky on a few technical blips; b) performance on liability front was encouraging Rs 30.9 billion deposits with >28% CASA; c) cost/income ratio is likely to have peaked out with near completion of branch expansion exercise; and d) MFI book pruning strategy sustained and adequate provisions restricted credit cost. Optically, earnings continued to be volatile amidst transition—PAT fell 30 % q-o-q to Rs 109 million as Rs 600 million PSLC income was absent in Q2FY18. In our view, though investments in building franchise will suppress near term RoE, benefits will accrue FY19 onwards and successful execution will further bolster confidence, leading to valuation re-rating. Maintain‘Buy’.

Momentum in non-MFI businesses was robust led by housing, micro· LAP and business loans. Asset quality was sticky (GNPLs at 5.3% versus 4.85% in Q1FY18 –Rs 0.3 billion of technical hit in used CV due to GST impact and `0.22bn of provisioning adjustment on repossessed stock). We expect GNPLs to stabilise and improve.

Equitas continued with its strategy of pruning MFI proportion to <30% by FY18. MFI NPAs rose further by Rs 300 million in absolute terms to 6.7% (higher optically due to run-down in book)—no credit cost hit in this book due to adequate provisioning. PaR (more than 0-day delinquency) stood at Rs 1.76 billion, of which Rs 760 million are outstanding provisions. Due to excess provisioning, credit cost hit on the MFI book is likely to be curtailed in H2FY18. However, balance provisions will be required by H1FY19, with bulk of it flowing through in Q1FY19.

The ongoing transition phase is strenuous, but the company’s right strategy and adequate capital will rein in execution risks. Franchise investment, elevated cost and higher provisioning would lead to decline in earnings in FY18 but benefits will accrue FY19 onwards with significant funding cost advantages and lower cyclicality risk. At CMP, the stock trades at 2.0x FY19E P/ABV. We maintain ‘Buy/SO’ with TP of Rs 220.