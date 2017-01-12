Busy year for bookworms: Watch out for Ramdev, Rishi Kapoor memoirs, book by Sachin Tendulkar this year

Two of the unstoppable Ruskin Bond’s books “The Tree Lover” and “The Day Grandfather Tickled a Tiger” will also be published by it. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Bookworms can look forward to a busy year ahead with publishers having an interesting list – from autobiographies of Ramdev, U R Ananthamurthy and Rishi Kapoor to books by Vishwanathan Anand, Sachin Tendulkar, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Taslima Nasrin to titles on Raghuram Rajan’s legacy and Jinnah’s marriage.

Actors Nandita Das (“Walk With Me”) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui (“Nawaznama”) will also come up with their memoirs, both published by Penguin Random House.

Penguin’s other highlights for the year are “The Ministry of Utmost Happiness” by Arundhati Roy, “The Golden Legend” (Nadeem Aslam), “Exit West” (Mohsin Hamid), “Suspected Poems” (Gulzar), “An Unsuitable Boy” (Karan Johar with Poonam Saxena), “Chota Shakeel” (Hussain Zaidi), “Mr. and Mrs. Jinnah: The Marriage that Shook India” (Sheela Reddy).

It will also publish “Friend of My Youth” (Amit Chaudhuri), “Seasons of the Palm” (Perumul Murugan), “Devlok with Devdutt Pattnaik 2”, “Serene Dynamism” (Sri Sri Ravi Shankar), “Private Delhi” by Ashwin Sanghi and James Patterson, “Neighbours in Arms” by Larry Pressler and “Split” by Taslima Nasrin.

Two of the unstoppable Ruskin Bond’s books “The Tree Lover” and “The Day Grandfather Tickled a Tiger” will also be published by it.

“HarperCollins India is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2017, making it a very special year. We will be publishing a fantastic line-up of books and have planned exciting events. It’s going to be a treat for anyone who loves books,” says its CEO Ananth Padmanabhan.

“Anuja Chauhan is back with ‘Baaz’, an evocative love story set against the backdrop of the Bangladesh war and we have a couple of exciting debuts too, Trisha Bora’s ‘What Kitty Did’ and Sabyn Javeri’s ‘Nobody Killed Her’.

“Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography ‘Khullam Kulla’ is as much as much as one of his movies and we have two heavy hitters in the spiritual space: Sadhguru’s ‘Adi Yogi’ and Devdutt Pattanaik’s ‘Shiva to Shankara, Decoding the Phallic Symbol,” he says.

Palimpsest will open the year with Sophie Judah’s “Victory Tea Estate”, which is a celebration of old plantation life in the eastern Himalayas.

Westland’s titles include “God’s Own Kitchen: The Akshaya Patra Story” by Rashmi Bansal; “This Is Not Your Story” by Savi Sharma; “The Pregnancy Book” by Rujuta Diwekar; the first part of a three- book series “Bahubali: The Untold Story (Sivagami)” by Anand Neelakantan; the second book of the Ram Chandra series by Amish Tripathi; and Shantanu Guha Ray’s chronicle of some of the most gruesome murders in India’s metropolises “Urban Murders”.

Some of the books Amaryllis has on its publishing list are: “Status Single” by Sreemoyee Piu Kundu (non-fiction); “The Shivaji Trilogy”, a three-part historical epic battle written by Ashok Banker; “Beauty Queen: The Pathway to Pageantry” by Anvita Sudarshan; “The Sting of Peppercorns” by Anthony Gomes; “The Collected Works of Homen Borgohain: Short Stories & Novellas”, translated from Assamese by Pradipta Borgohain; “I Quit! Now What?” by Zarreen Khan.

Oxford’s list includes “Rethinking Public Institutions in India” by Milan Vaishnav, Pratap Mehta and Devesh Kapu; “China’s India War” by Bertil Lintner; “The Ailing Heartland: Communal Politics in Uttar Pradesh Since Independence” by Sudhai Pai and Sajjan Kumar; “A Frayed History: The Journey of Cotton in India” by Meena Menon and Uzramma.

“Pieces of Land: Politics of Land Acquisition in Kashmir” by Suhail N Peer and “Literary Activism: A Symposium” by Amit Chaudhuri (ed.)

Oxford will also publish “An Uncivil Woman: Writings on Ismat Chugtai” by Rakhshanda Jalil (ed.), U R Ananthamurthy’s autobiography “Suragi”, “The Historian and Her Craft: Collected Works of Romila Thapar”, “Romanticism’s Child: An Intellectual History of James Tod’s Influence on Indian History and Historiography” by Lloyd I Rudolph & Susanne Hoeber Rudolph and “The Changing World of a Bombay Muslim Family, 1870-1945”.

Fingerprint!’s forthcoming titles include “Dipa Karmakar: The Small Wonder”, two books by addiction therapist Vijay Simha – memoir “Alphabets of Love” and “The Book of Sobriety”, Anu Aggarwal’s book on children’s yoga based on her patented anufunyoga, “How Will the Honest Survive?” by Srijan Pal Singh, “Cut by Sreemoyee Piu Kundu and “Swami of the Red lights” by Kris Vesel.

Some top titles on Niyogi Books’ publishing list this year are “Alluring Kashmir: The Inner Spirit” by Nilosree Biswas & Irfan Nabi; “The Saga of Muziris”, translated by Prema Jayakumar from Marupiravi by A. Sethumadhavan (Malayalam); “108 Vishnu Temple” by Avey Varghese; “Ajmer Sharif: Awakening of Sufism in South Asia” by Reema Abbasi; “The Ramayana in Bengali Folk Paintings” by Mandakranta Bose and “Maps of Delhi” by Pilar Maria Guerrieri.

It will also publish “Ratha Yatra: Chariot Festival of Jagannatha in Puri” by Subas Pani; “White Crane, Lend Me Your Wings: A Tibetan Tale of Love & War” by Tsewang Yishey Pemba; “Reverse Glass Painting in India” by Anna L Dallapiccola; “The Sacred Sorrow of Sparrows: A Collection of Lives” by Siddharth Dasgupta; “Rajasthan Stories Retold” by Rima Hooja; “Kumaon” by Manju Kak; “Without Prejudice” by Devasis and “Along Deep Lonely Alleys: Baul-Fakir-Dervish of Bengal” by Sudhir Chakravarti and translated by Uptal K Banerjee.

Juggernaut will publish “Age of Anger: A History of the Present” by Pankaj Mishra, “Operation Jinnah” by Shiv Aroor, “Shadow Armies” by Dhirendra K Jha, “The Nanavati Case” by Bachi Karkaria and “Indira Gandhi: Her Life and Afterlife” by Sagarika Ghose.

Pan Macmillan’s highlights of 2017 are “The CEO Who Lost his Head” (Aditya Sinha), “The Party Worker” (Omar Shahid Hamid), “India After Gandhi: The History of the World’s Largest Democracy” (Ramachandra Guha), “The Ferment” (Nikhila Henry), “Boy” by Pakistani stand-up comedian Sami Shah, “Raghuram Rajan” (R Jagannathan) and Ashok Banker’s first volume of the Shakti trilogy “Awaken”.

In addition, Pan Macmillan will also be publishing V S Naipaul’s “India Essays”, collected for the first time; Himanjali Sankar’s first novel for adults, “Mrs C Remembers”, and Chhimi Tenduf-La’s “Loyal Stalkers”.

Its international titles include “Umbrian Girl: Short Stories” by Jeffrey Archer, “Dare Not Linger” by Nelson Mandela, “Food, Health and Happiness” by Oprah Winfrey and “The Fix” by David Baldacci.

Hachette also has some exciting titles across the breadth of its publishing programme, be it fiction, nonfiction or children’s books.

In management and business, it has “Boom Country: The New Wave of Indian Enterprise” by Alan Rosling (the first non-Indian to serve on the TATA Sons Board) and “Sell: Redefining Salesmanship” by Subroto Bagchi.

From the world of sports it has the book by Vishwanathan Anand that straddles management and chess.

Tendulkar’s book will be for his little fans.

In narrative nonfiction, Hachette has “Uttar Pradesh: A Political Biography” by Ajit Kumar Jha, Archana Garodia’s book on “Women Rulers in Indian History”, the riveting “Borderlands: Travels Along India’s Boundaries” by Pradeep Damodaran and “The Millenials: Inside the Minds of India’s Next Generation” by Samyak Sanjoy Chakravorty.

The publishing house’s food list includes “The Flavour of Spice” by Marryam H Reshii, “The Wholesome Kitchen: Recipes to Nourish, Energize and Indulge your Soul” by Pooja Dhingra and nutritionist Viddhi Dhingra and “The Everyday Vegetarian: Cooking with Superfoods in the Indian Vegetarian Kitchen” by Nandita Iyer.

Simon & Schuster will publish titles like Natasha Badhwar’s “My Daughters’ Mum: Essays”, Prayaag Akbar’s “Leila: A Novel” and Jairam Ramesh’s “Indira Gandhi: A Life in Nature”.