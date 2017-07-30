Business of weddings grows bigger by the year; here is how 2017 has panned out till now

Weddings in a country, where budgets are talked about as much as the bride and groom, are the source of a major chunk of revenues for hotel chains.

Given the big business weddings are in India, this year’s season has started with the usual string of fashion shows, wedding shows and hospitality events. What is creating a buzz this year is the world’s largest hotel chain, Marriott, jumping onto the big fat Indian wedding bandwagon with its Shaadi by Marriott offering. “It’s a no-brainer,” says Neeraj Govil, area vice-president, south Asia, Marriott International, on Shaadi by Marriott for the Indian market. For Marriott, which is expanding at a fast pace in India, introducing a wedding proposition is exactly that. Weddings in a country, where budgets are talked about as much as the bride and groom, are the source of a major chunk of revenues for hotel chains.

For an international brand like Marriott, which faces competition from domestic hospitality brands like Taj and ITC, getting an Indian flavour is all the more essential for an image that goes beyond, what their competition calls a ‘cut-and-paste formula’ applied to all properties across the globe.

And, the group has done it in style. Roping in designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Shaadi by Marriott was launched at JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi, showcasing the complete wedding experience—décor, food, music, jewellery and clothes.

“It’s going to be a one-stop-shop for weddings, where we curate the entire wedding from start to finish, taking care of all aspects,” adds Govil. As for the designers, he insists the collaboration goes beyond just branding, as he feels designers are important influencers when it comes to deciding a wedding venue. “With this association, we intend to elevate our wedding brand to a whole new level, offering guests handcrafted experiences like never before.” Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla said their shared mission was to create the ultimate wedding experience and set a new standard of excellence, customisation and celebration.