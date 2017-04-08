Budget carrier IndiGo claims to run 900 flights on single day; highest ever by any Indian airlines

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Saturday claimed that it operated a total of 900 flights on April 7, making it the highest ever by any Indian airline company. (Source: Reuters)

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Saturday claimed that it operated a total of 900 flights on April 7, making it the highest ever by any Indian airline company. Commenting upon the same, Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director, IndiGo said, “We at IndiGo are thrilled on having flown 900 daily flights for the first time yesterday… Now, the team is excited to reach the 1,000 flights milestone.” The budget carrier has recently added 35 new domestic flights in its summer schedule which will be operational during April and May. The airlines is also said to add new flight frequencies from cities like Chennai, Ahmedabad, Goa, Agartala, Amritsar, Trivandrum and Delhi.

“Effective April and May, IndiGo will introduce new flights between Amritsar-Jammu, Chennai-Bhubaneshwar, Chennai-Indore, Kolkata-Jammu, Srinagar-Kolkata, Bengaluru-Mangalore, Mumbai-Mangalore, Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad-Trivandrum, respectively,” IANS quoted IndiGo saying in a statement.

IndiGo, with a fleet of 131 Airbus planes, connects around 44 destinations.

(Story under development)