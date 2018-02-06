  3. Budget 2018 impact: Apple raises iPhone, smart watch prices on import duty hike

New Delhi | Updated: February 6, 2018 8:04 AM
Budget 2018: Following the hike in the customs duty on smartphones and smart watches, Apple on Monday increased prices of its iPhones by around 3%, while the price escalation for Apple Watch was steeper at around 8%. (Reuters)

Budget 2018: Following the hike in the customs duty on smartphones and smart watches, Apple on Monday increased prices of its iPhones by around 3%, while the price escalation for Apple Watch was steeper at around 8%. The price hike comes after the government in the Budget raised the customs duty on smartphones from 15% to 20% and doubled it to 20% for smartwatches and wearables. The steepest hike has been for the Apple watch. Prices of 38mm series were raised by around 8.3% to Rs 32,380, whereas prices for 42mm series was hiked 7.9% to Rs 34,410. Among iPhones, the price rise was the highest for iPhone 6 32GB variant with its price going up by 3.^% to Rs 31,900. For other models, the price rise was in the range of 2.6% to 3.3%. For the anniversary edition iPhone X, the price rise on the 64GB variant was 3.2% at Rs 95,390, while for the 256GB one, it went up by 3% to Rs 1,08,930.

