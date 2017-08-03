BSNL Rakhi special offer: 1GB data and unlimited calling for Rs 74, find details here

BSNL is offering 1GB of data along with unlimited on-net voice calls for Rs 74. (PTI)

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), today launched its new recharge plan ‘Rakhi pe Saugaat’, for its prepaid customers to mark the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The plan offers 1GB of data along with unlimited on-net voice calls for Rs 74. The recharge offer comes with a validity of five days. Customers can avail this offer from August 3 (today) till August 14. The plan is aimed to target the prepaid customers who are looking for short-term validity. BSNL has also introduced few other recharge plans of Rs 189, Rs 289 and Rs 389 which also offers 18 per cent extra talk value and 1GB of free data. R K Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board, said, “Maintaining its tradition BSNL is offering such cheapest tariffs on festivities.”

Earlier, the company had rolled out a tariff plan under the name ‘BSNL Sixer’ where subscribers can avail unlimited voice calling along with 2GB data per day. The offer is valid for prepaid users, and BSNL is offering the unlimited voice call feature to any network and internet data for a validity period of 60 days. In an attempt to counter Reliance Jio, BSNL had earlier also announced data-focused plan for its postpaid customers. BSNL customers who enrolled themselves under Plan 99 will now get 250MB of data compared to zero data benefit offered before. Similarly, those with Plan 225 now get 1GB data compared to 200MB, and Plan 325 will offer 2GB of data compared to just 250MB data. Customers enrolled under plan 525 and 725 will now get 3GB and 5GB data respectively.

Meanwhile, there has been a price war in the Telcom sector in India all thanks to Reliance Jio’s cheap plans. The new entrant, which rolled out its services on September 1, 2016, has already crossed 108 million user base. Earlier, BSNL had expressed concern that it is likely to feel the ‘stress’ this financial year because of intense competition and asked the telecom department to speed up its receivables. All these new plans by BSNL indicate an effort to aggressively compete in the telecom sector.