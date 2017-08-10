BSNL Independence Day offer: SMS, voice and combo vouchers to be free on roaming

BSNL has announced exciting offers for its users as a part of its Independence Day offer. (Reuters)

BSNL has announced exciting offers for its users as a part of its Independence Day offer. BSNL customers will now be able to enjoy voice, SMS, Special Tariff Voucher and combo benefits even when they are traveling. The offers will roll out on Independence Day across India. At present, customers can avail of benefits like unlimited SMS, free calls to some numbers, reduced call rates and the like when they are in their home circle service area from which SIM has been purchased. Customers do not get these benefits when they travel to some other state or a different telecom circle. From August 15, these benefits will also be valid outside home state/Licensee Service Area (LSA). As per Indian Express, Director (CM) BSNL Board, R K Mittal said, Armed force personnel, professionals, business person & students all will get more benefit from this scheme.”

Recently, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, state-owned BSNL rolled out exciting plans for its customer comprising of ‘Rakhi pe Saugaat’, combo voucher worth Rs 74. There are other plans that feature in BSNL like ‘Sixer or 666’, ‘Dil khol k Bol-349’, ‘Triple ACE-333’, ‘CHAUKKA -444’ to name a few. In the Rs 666 plan users get 2GB per day, with unlimited voice calls to any networks. The plan is valid only for 60 days.

Notably, ever since the entry of Reliance Jio and its freebies, telecom operators in India like Vodafone, Idea, Airtel, BSNL etc have been fairly active in unveiling new lucrative data and voice calling plans.