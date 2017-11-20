BSES mobile application feature to help consumers identify officials

Power discom BSES today enabled a feature in its mobile application through which customers would be able to identify officials visiting their home, a move aimed at checking unscrupulous practices. (Image: Reuters)

Power discom BSES today enabled a feature in its mobile application through which customers would be able to identify officials visiting their home, a move aimed at checking unscrupulous practices. The BSES said that there have been instances where impostors masquerading as the discom’s officials troubled customers despite its regular campaigns to “sensitise” them about the menace. The new feature has been rolled-out, initially, for customers in east and central Delhi. It will be soon be available for BSES customers in south and west Delhi, the discom said. “BSES has introduced the ‘BYPL representative check’ option on the BSES Mobile App, which will let discom customers verify the authenticity of any official (meter reader, bill distributor and inspection team official),” the company said in a statement.

It stated that the move will significantly reduce the “menace of impostors”. The BSES said that after downloading the app from the ‘Google Play Store’, customers will be required to click on the option ‘BYPL Representative Check’ and enter the ‘Employee Id’ section.

“We have been routinely urging our consumers to be on guard against such unscrupulous elements. We once again appeal to our consumers not to get intimidated or induced by the threats and false assurances of ‘impostors’ and not give them any money – whatever be the reason. “All Enforcement (fines and penalties) and Commercial payments are to be made only at designated BSES offices,” a official of the discom said in the statement.