British Airways safety video: From Mr Bean, Asim Chaudhary to Gordon Ramsay, here is why this is a must watch clip for everyone

Anyone who is a frequent flyer would relate to the fact that it is very boring when the stewardesses explain the safety regulations prior to take off. But imagine this! what if some big shots of Hollywood come down and explain these rules to you. Intrigued? Well, British Airways has, if not exactly, but has nearly succeeded in doing this. The airline has released a new clip full of Britain’s biggest celebrities comprising of Gillian Anderson, Rowan Atkinson and Jim Broadbent among many others. In the new safety video, the celebrities pretend to audition for a role while actually demonstrating important safety preventions. The audition in the short video is conducted by British comedy actor Asim Chaudhary (known as Chabuddy G in the clip). He instructs Chiwetel Ejiofer, famous for his role in 12 Years a Slave, that this safety video could be his “big break.”

Thandie Newton, recent star of the Westworld TV series, appears to discuss how to use evacuation slides and says,”Please take a moment to locate your nearest exit, bearing in mind this may be behind you,” while Oscar winner Jim Broadbent demonstrates how to return a tray table to an upright position prior to landing.

The video, which extends to six minutes in its full director’s cut, is delivered with tongue squarely in cheek. Other stars to appear in the footage include Warwick Davis (explaining how to use oxygen masks alongside McKellen), Rob Brydon (discussing how to inflate a life vest), celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay (detailing how to stow a bag under the seat in front) and Rowan Atkinson (who pops up at the end, channelling Mr Bean while searching for loose change). According to Mashable, the video will be shown aboard from September 1.