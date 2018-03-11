Branded content: Are marketers doing it right?

It’s no surprise that digital media is what marketers are currently focusing on, considering its proliferation and the captive audience that is present across devices.

The storytelling within branded content picks up where banner ads leave, helping brands drive engagement with audiences. Interestingly, The State of Video Marketing 2018 report by Wyzowl mentions that 83% consumers would consider sharing a branded video with their friends that they enjoyed, while 85% people maintain that they would like to see more videos from brands in 2018. However, not every such strategy works. Storytelling with branded content will be effective when the brand is integrated seamlessly and meaningfully into the plot without being intrusive.

Saket Saurabh, business head, digital, Bloomberg Quint, states, “Brand managers and marketers have realised that as the number of screens and digital reach expand, branded content will help them reach the right audience. We launched with branded content at the core of our revenue model.” Bloomberg Quint claims to have seen success with branded content and monetisation in 2015-16, working with advertisers in around 30 categories, including BFSI, auto, FMCG, telecom, etc. “All content formats are tagged with suitable measurement studies to ensure we learn what works and build back into future campaigns,” mentions Maneesha Khanna, director, global media and content COE, PepsiCo. But it is not always possible to create relevant content. “Advertisers are given the step-motherly treatment from editorial teams and there is a ‘Chinese Wall’. Thus, it becomes important to educate marketers as they are not born with a publisher’s brain,” states Rajan Srinivasan, founder and CEO, Spiral Content Solutions.