Bollywood heartthrob Alia Bhatt turns investor, buys stake in fashion startup StyleCracker

It’s not a secret that that Bollywood celebrities run their own businesses and keep an eye out on investing opportunities in worthwhile startups. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan also own huge businesses apart from their acting careers. The latest actress to turn an investor is Bollywood heartthrob Alia Bhatt. The B town diva has bought a minority stake in fashion tech startup StyleCracker.

The company was founded in 2013 by Dhimaan Shah, a former investment banker and Archana Walavalkar, a former fashion editor of Vogue magazine. The startup based on the out of the box idea claims to use advancements in technology to develop ‘The StyleCracker Box.’ Speaking to Vogue India, Archana Walavalkar said she has been associated with Alia since her very first film and have been styling her for a very long time. She added that the company was very excited about the whole association with Alia as the actress is a “likeminded” person who is a part of their team. She said that Alia is also very excited about her association and has so many new and fun ideas for StyleCracker.

Well, Alia is not the only one to invest in a start-up. Recently, Sachin Tendulkar had invested in travel portal Musafir. He is also an investor for Smartron, a Hyderabad-based tech company. Bollywood actor Dino Morea has made an investment in Nihar Manwatkar’s Unlaze, a networking app which brings like-minded people together. He is also an investor for Vertuals. Shilpa Shetty is an investor for a real estate startup which helps families find residential properties at a discounted rate. The website is owned by Groupco Infracom and also provides discount.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is an investor for Ziddu, a Singapore-based startup specialises in cloud services and JustDial, an app for which he also works as a brand ambassador. Tennis ace Mahesh Bhupati is a founder of Sports365, a sports and fitness products startup. Bhupati has been putting his time and money in various ventures ever since he retired from the sports. Artistes Shekhar Kapur and AR Rahman in 2012 joined hands to launch a social media platform called Qyuki. It is a social media platform showcases youth-centric content.