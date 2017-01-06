Boeing nears $10.1 billion order from Spicejet, says report

Budget airline SpiceJet Ltd is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co 737 jetliners, as it looks to bolster its presence in the world’s fastest growing aerospace market, a report said. (Reuters)

Budget airline SpiceJet Ltd is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co 737 jetliners, as it looks to bolster its presence in the world’s fastest growing aerospace market, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet’s 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing

people with direct knowledge of the decision.

The order could be worth about $10.1 billion, the publication reported. Boeing declined to comment while SpiceJet was not immediately available outside regular business hours.