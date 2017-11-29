Boeing HorizonX India Innovation Challenge 1.0 announced; plan looks to boost aerospace innovation via start-up challenge

Aerospace major Boeing announced the launch of the Boeing HorizonX India Innovation Challenge 1.0 to energise aerospace innovation in India. (Image: Reuters)

Aerospace major Boeing announced the launch of the Boeing HorizonX India Innovation Challenge 1.0 to energise aerospace innovation in India. The initiative is a collaboration with T-Hub — a PPP between the Telangana government and academic institutions. The Boeing HorizonX India Innovation Challenge is aimed at attracting the best Indian start-ups to propose disruptive solutions to tackle complex challenges in the areas of autonomous and unmanned systems, advanced manufacturing, industrial IOT and automation, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Entrepreneurs will be invited to present ideas on select themes that include drones and data application, factory productivity, supply chain, aircraft maintenance and services, passenger experience,defence, commercial and industrial uses.

“The Boeing HorizonX India Innovation Challenge 1.0 is our attempt to channelise India’s incredible talent and entrepreneurial energy for the future of innovation in aerospace and related areas,” Pratyush Kumar, president, Boeing India, said. “The Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) provides a perfect backdrop for us to unleash a wave of innovation, both within and outside of Boeing.” “We are happy to be working with Boeing to identify the right start-ups and entrepreneurs for the Boeing HorizonX Challenge” said Jay Krishnan, CEO, T-Hub. “In today’s age, innovation is fostered by collaboration rather than competition, resulting in co-creating possibilities for the future and a win-win partnership between start-ups and industry. T-Hub is playing an important role in bringing together the best companies and startups to work with each other,resulting in the most innovative and practical solutions.”

By leveraging the power of the world’s largest aerospace company, Boeing HorizonX globally invests in new business ventures, seeks opportunities through nontraditional partnerships, and assesses disruptive innovations and business strategies. The Boeing HorizonX Ventures portfolio includes investments in autonomous systems technology, wearable enabled technologies, augmented reality systems, hybrid-electric propulsion, advanced materials and AI. “Boeing has a vision to encourage a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem around the world, driven by our belief that innovation happens everywhere,” said Steve Nordlund, vice-president, Boeing HorizonX.

“We are proud to work with T-Hub and support Start-up India to help local entrepreneurs further India’s potential to help define the future of aerospace.” The 22-week long challenge kicks off on Tuesday and will be open to start-ups across the country. Regional outreach events at T-Hub centerswill be organised in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai, followed by final selection in Hyderabad. The finalists will receive funding to participate in a three-month accelerator programme at T-Hub, where they will be mentored by Start-up India, Boeing subject matter experts and industry experts to shape their ideas. The winners of the competition will haveopportunity to engage with Boeing on future partnerships.