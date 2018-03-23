BlackBerry, Jaguar Land Rover sign supply agreement

The first ECU project will be a next-generation infotainment system. (Reuters)

On Thursday, BlackBerry and Jaguar Land Rover announced that the companies have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate and develop technology for the automotive manufacturer’s next-generation vehicles. As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will license its QNX and Certicom technology to JLR, as well as assign a team of engineers to support in the development of new electronic control unit (ECU) modules.

The first ECU project will be a next-generation infotainment system. “Working with BlackBerry will enable us to develop the safe and secure next-generation connected car our customers want,” said Dave Nesbitt, Vehicle Engineering Director at JLR. “Together with BlackBerry engineers, we will be able to access the most dynamic and up-to-date software to ensure the highest security required for our connected vehicles.”