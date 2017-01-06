Black money fight: Post demonetisation, Jindal Bullion sold Rs 300 cr of bullion says, IT dept

According to the I-T dept, it took action against Akash Arora, a small merchant, and some fake companies involved in money conversion post-note ban. (PTI)

In yet another spectacular revelation in the fight against black money, Income-Tax department sources are saying that some crucial findings by them show that Jindal Bullion Ltd had sold around Rs 300 crore of bullion post-demonetisation announcement by PM Narendra Modi on November 8.

According to the I-T dept, it took action against Akash Arora, a small merchant, and some fake companies involved in money conversion post-note ban. Sources added that Arora admitted receiving a cash sum of Rs 194.5 lakh from Yogesh Bansal, routing it through his accounts, giving RTGS entries to Jain Abhushan & Jindal Bullion.

(Further updates to follow)