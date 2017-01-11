Birla-Sahara diaries: SC dismisses plea, says ‘loose sheets’ not evidence

The Supreme Court, while dismissing the plea, said that there was no conclusive evidence in it. (IE)

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed petition filed by NGO seeking probe into the IT raids on Sahara and Birla in which certain politicians name came up. An NGO ‘Common Cause’ filed a fresh affidavit last week in the Supreme Court seeking a court- monitored SIT investigation into the raids on two business houses in 2013-14 after which bribery allegations have been made against politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Petitioner’s lawyer told the apex court that there was evidence to prove public officials were allegedly paid & probe must be ordered. The Supreme Court, while dismissing the plea, said that there was no conclusive evidence in it. The court said that loose sheets cannot be an evidence to order for an inquiry.

You May Also Like To Watch This:





‘Common Cause’, which has repeatedly been asked by the court to come up with credible material in support of its bribery allegations, filed several documents, including some e-mails, as annexures to its affidavit. An apex court bench had last month questioned the NGO and its lawyer Prashant Bhushan whether aspersions could be cast against the Prime Minister without placing “sufficient”, “firm” and “clear” materials. It had also said that the PIL was based on “zero material” and was only making “insinuations” and asked Bhushan to come out with credible material for the court to consider.

The court, on December 16, had also ticked off Bhushan, calling as “unreasonable” and the “most unfair” the plea seeking recusal of Justice Khehar from hearing the matter on the ground that his file for elevation as the CJI was then pending with the government.

(With inputs from Agencies)