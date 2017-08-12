Birla Corporation Ltd Q1 net profit at Rs 43.21 cr

Birla Corporation Ltd, the MP Birla group flagship company, today reported consolidated net profit at Rs 43.21 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017. The company had posted a net profit at Rs 94.44 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Birla Corporation said in a BSE filing. The company said the results of the period are not comparable due to its acquisition of Reliance Cement Company which became its wholly-owned subsidiary from August 22, 2016. Total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,604.19 crore as against Rs 968.99 crore in the year-ago period.