Binani Cement: Committee of creditors hits pause as Dalmia, UtraTech keep at it

A meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC) for Binani Cement scheduled for Thursday did not take place. Meanwhile, Dalmia Bharat has written to the CoC reiterating lenders have already entered into a binding contract with it after it was found to be the highest bidder, sources told FE. A senior banker from a large public sector bank told FE that the CoC meeting would be held after a clear direction from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on the issue. On Tuesday, the Kolkata bench of the NCLT had told the CoC that in the larger interest of the creditors, it could consider the application by Binani Industries looking for an independent solution outside the insolvency process — its request to UltraTech Cement to take over its subsidiary Binani Cement. UltraTech had said on Wednesday that it received the Competition Commission of India (CCI) nod on its bid for Binani Cements, stating that the clearance proves the apprehension of the resolution professional was “unfounded” and that the company was “wrongly” and “unjustifiably” rated the second highest bidder.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, UltraTech said, “A lot of apprehensions were raised by the Resolution Professional about UltraTech obtaining the CCI clearance, on its bid for Binani Cements. CCI have today cleared it. UltraTech was rated the H2 bidder instead of H1, for this reason. The CCI clearance validates UltraTech’s contention that they were wrongly and unjustifiably rated H2 instead of H1.” On March 19, the Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement had announced that it has agreed to Binani Industries’ request to take over its subsidiary firm Binani Cement for Rs 7,266 crore. It had said that Binani Industries will use the proceeds to pay off lenders. UltraTech had offered a letter of comfort to Binani Industries and said that its offer to buy Binani Cement is subject to the termination of the insolvency proceedings in the NCLT.

Subsequently, Binani Industries had moved the Kolkata bench of NCLT seeking termination of the insolvency proceedings. Prior to this, in its meeting held on March 16, the CoC had approved the plan presented by Dalmia Bharat for taking over Binani Cement. UltraTech had opposed it and also moved the NCLT alleging that there was lack of transparency on the part of the resolution professional to auction Binani Cement and it did not consider its revised offer which was higher than Dalmia Bharat’s. Dalmia Bharat has offered Rs 6,500 crore for Binani Cement. Binani Cement owes around Rs 7,000 crore to its creditors.

Meanwhile, challenging UltraTech’s contention that it was “wronged”, Mahendra Singhi, group CEO, Dalmia Bharat Cement, said the evaluation criteria for the bids was “fair” and made known to all the bidders before the bids. “We state emphatically that the likelihood of obtaining the CCI approval by a bidder was not at all a criterion in bid evaluation. In fact, CCI approval was contemplated to be a post NCLT approval step and hence had been made a carved-out condition precedent to the resolution plans of all the resolution applicants,” he added. Singhi further noted that the only criterion involving regulatory orders was whether any adverse regulatory order including an adverse CCI order imposing penalties had been passed against the bidder over the last five years.

“No evidence has been cited to show that the CoC and its advisers did not make a correct assessment of bids. The reasons cited by the unsuccessful bidder for its failed bid, in stock exchange filings and press interviews, are misleading,” he said.