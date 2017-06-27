Bihar bets big on nuclear power; plans 3,000 MW plant

Industries Minister Jai Kumar Singh said the government has already finalised the location and it will need 3,000 acres of land to set up the project which will have four units of around 700 MW each.(Representational Photo: Reuters)

In its attempt to become power surplus and increase the share of renewable energy, the Bihar government has planned to set up a nuclear plant of around 3,000 MW capacity at Rajauli in Nawada district, a senior minister said today. “We have embarked on the growth path. We want to be self-reliant in the power sector. Apart from the other sources of energy, we have also planned to set up nearly 3,000 MW of nuclear capacity in Bihar,” Industries Minister Jai Kumar Singh told PTI. Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the Bihar Investors’ Roadshow organised here along with the top industry body CII. He said the government has already finalised the location and it will need 3,000 acres of land to set up the project which will have four units of around 700 MW each.

“A team from the Atomic Energy Commission has already surveyed the location at Rajauli. The agreement letter from the water resources department has been sent to the Central Water Commission and we are awaiting their approval. Once that is in place, we will start the work in full swing,” he said. “If we support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the initiatives that he takes for the development of the country, then I see no reason for not getting clearance for the project,” the minister, a senior Janta Dal (United) leader, said.

Earlier, addressing a gathering of business leaders at the roadshow, Singh said the Bihar government was ready to act as a facilitator and provide all the basic facilities like infrastructure, power as well as an investor-friendly environment for those who want to invest in the state. “Bihar is one of the strongest agricultural states. As the percentage of the population employed in agricultural production in Bihar is around 80 per cent, we want firms to invest in food processing here. Apart from this, we want investments in sectors like tourism, IT and infrastructure, among others,” he added.