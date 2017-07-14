Bihar air connectivity: Nitish Kumar and Ashok Gajapati Raju signs MoU for promoting regional connectivity in state

Under regional connectivity Purnea, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Saharsa and Valmikinagar have been chosen in Bihar. (Representative Image/Reuters)

An MoU was signed today in presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for promoting regional air connectivity in Bihar. Kumar expressed happiness over the scheme for promoting regional air connectivity and promised “the state government would provide concessions happily.” Under regional connectivity Purnea, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Saharsa and Valmikinagar have been chosen in Bihar. Kumar laid emphasis for paying special attention on Gaya Airport and said promotion of Gaya Airport would provide convenience not only for Bihar but also those from northern part of neighbouring Jharkhand.

“There is a lot of scope in the field of Civil Aviation at Gaya airport as people from everywhere come here due to its distinct importance,” he said according to an official statement. Raju said “we are looking a bright future in terms of civil aviation in Bihar.” The Bihar chief minister laid emphasis on early start of work for expansion of Patna Airport and building up of a new one at Bihta, about 40 km from the town.

A meeting in the presence of the two also conducted high level review for expansion and development of existing airports in Bihar. Principal secretary Civil Aviation and Cabinet Coordination of Bihar government Brajesh Mehrotra gave a detailed presentation. He said 126 acre land has been acquired for new Bihta Airport.

“In the next three months 108 acre land would be transferred to Airports Authority of India,” Mehrotra said. Consent has been given for acquiring 50 acre land at Purnea while 30 acre has already been handed over to the Authority at Gaya. Bihar chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and Union Civil Aviation secretary, R N Choubey were present on the occasion among others.