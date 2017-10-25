Big setback for Subrata Roy led Sahara MF; this step taken by Supreme Court

Sebi had found that Sahara India Financial Corporation (sponsor for mutual fund) was not ‘fit and proper’ because its promoter- director Subrata Roy was not ‘fit and proper’. (PTI)

The Supreme Court has dismissed Sahara Mutual Fund’s plea challenging a Sebi order that cancelled its licence on the ground that it was no longer ‘fit and proper’ to carry out the business and had ordered transfer of its operations to another fund house. While upholding the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order, a bench headed by justice RF Nariman observed that there is a clear finding of fact that the group is neither fit nor proper to carry on the business of mutual fund. According to the mutual fund regulations, the sponsor company as well as its key managerial persons or key person who controls the company has to be fit and proper. Sebi had ordered the cancellation of ‘certificate of registration’ of Sahara Mutual Fund in July 2015, while barring the fund house from taking any further subscription from investors, after the regulator found the group was no longer fit and proper to carry on the business of mutual fund. It had also ordered transfer of the business to another asset management company.

Sebi had found that Sahara India Financial Corporation (sponsor for mutual fund) was not ‘fit and proper’ because its promoter- director Subrata Roy was not ‘fit and proper’ and hence Sahara MF and Sahara Asset Management Company were no longer ‘fit and proper’ to carry on the business of mutual fund. In the context of Supreme Court orders against Roy and two Sahara Group companies, SAT had stated that the promoter/director of Sahara Sponsor held about 80% of its capital and also had absolute control over all the Sahara Group companies As per the disclosures made to Sebi, the shareholding pattern (equity) of Sahara AMC includes 46% stake of Sahara India Financial Corporation (Sahara Sponsor). “Pending contempt proceedings against Subrata Roy, SHICL/SIRECL (group companies of Sahara) and other litigations initiated and pending against Roy, Sahara MF along with the Sahara AMC and Sahara Sponsor are no longer fit and proper to carry out the business of mutual fund,” the Sebi whole-time member had stated.