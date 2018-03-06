Big boost to Air India: How Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic move will help national carrier

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Israeli reporters about the development in Washington after meeting the US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)

In a major boost the to Air India’s economic prospects, Saudi Arabia had granted national carrier a permission to fly over its territory on the new routes to and from Tel Aviv in Israel, Reuters reported citing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. There was no immediate confirmation from either Saudi officials or Air India. Notably, Israel is not recognised as a state by Saudi Arabia. In case Saudi Arabia issues clearance to Air India for flying over its territory, the 70-year old airspace ban stands subsumed indicating the smoothening of the relations between both Saudi Arabia and Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Israeli reporters about the development in Washington after meeting the US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported. Air India has already submitted paperwork for flying between Delhi and Tel Aviv, Reuters reported. However, details had yet to be worked out, said the same report. Air India has a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore currently.

Flight path to be shortened by 2 hours

The latest pact would help in cutting down the flight path by two hours from India to Jerusalem, the reports said. Air India is the only airline that offers direct flight between the two countries viaAviv-Mumbai route. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit last year to India told the business leaders that it is an important goal for him to establish an efficient and direct air route.

Air India divestment

Meanwhile, the divestment of national carrier should be done with liberal terms for allowing increased number of inbound global flights so as to create healthy competitive environments, PTI reported citing an unidentified official telling PTI a couple of days back. He also said that the national carrier should ensure its matches in profits its competitors namely Singapore Airlines.

Air India to hire more

The national carrier most likely hire 500 cabin crew members to fill the vacancies in the northern of Delhi and western regions of Mumbai, media reports said. In the age group of 18 to 35 years, national carrier will be hiring 337 females as compared to 163 males for candidates.