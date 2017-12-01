Big boost for this Chennai start-up, MNC Cisco chief John Chambers buys big stake

Chennai-headquartered speech analytics software company Uniphore Software Systems on Thursday announced that Cisco executive chairman John Chambers has picked up a 10% stake in the company. (Image: Reuters)

Chennai-headquartered speech analytics software company Uniphore Software Systems on Thursday announced that Cisco executive chairman John Chambers has picked up a 10% stake in the company. Uniphore did not disclose the amount of investment which is part of the Series B funding raised by the company. Existing investors, including IDG and IIFL too participated in the new round. Chambers has made this investment in his personal capacity. This is his first investment in a start-up outside the US. Uniphore will utilise new funds to deepen core research-driving product enhancement, upgrade its customer service infrastructure, expand its sales reach to newer geographies and recruit new talent to support its rapid growth. Uniphore co-founder and CEO Umesh Sachdev said, “We are humbled by John’s concurrence to be chief guru at Uniphore. It is our good fortune to have an industry veteran like John invest in the future of Uniphore.

While John’s monetary investment is certainly important to the company, it is his vast and varied experience building a globally leading IT company that adds incalculable value to Uniphore and I am certain that the company will gain immensely from his counsel and guidance.” Uniphore was incubated in IIT Chennai in 2008 and currently has offices in India, Singapore and the UAE with about 100 employees spread across locations. Besides Chambers, its investors include Kris Gopalakrishnan, IDG Ventures India, India Angel Network, YourNest Angel Fund and Ray Stata.