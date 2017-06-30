Big Bazaar GST sale: Muhurat shopping at lower rates from 12 – 2 AM

“The future group thought that the launch of GST is one in a lifetime event for us and we should celebrate this event.”- Kishore Biyani

GST rollout, launch in India: The One Nation One Tax GST will be launched tonight at the stroke of midnight hour at the iconic Central Hall of the Parliament. In order to celebrate this historical event, Big Bazaar is introducing a two-hour shopping spree called the ‘GST muhurat shopping’ at all the BB stores starting from 12 AM till 2 AM. Kishore Biyani, the CEO of the Future group today made this announcement through a video message. He said, “The future group thought that the launch of GST is one in a lifetime event for us and we should celebrate this event.”

Further while explaining Muhurat shopping concept, Biyani said, “Big Bazaar is introducing at 12 AM today GST Muhurat shopping, wherein we are going to reduce prices of many products from 2 to 22% across various products and categories because of the introduction of new tax regime.” In addition to this Big Bazaar has also lined up extra bonus or cash back offers for customers under the sale. “As a part of this two-hour shopping dhamaka, we will be giving additional cash back in the form of Rs 300 for every Rs 1000 in our future pay wallet,” Biyani said.

Mr Kishore Biyani is all set for #GSTMuhuratShopping tonight 12am – 2am. Are you ? http://t.co/tCd5Xb8kv4 — Big Bazaar (@BigBazaar) June 30, 2017



Further, he said, “The rollout of the GST regime marks a huge evolution for us as a nation. Big Bazaar and Future Group play the role of a key enabler and change agent, on this historic moment in India’s economic and social development. GST Muhurat shopping will reiterate our promise of acting with speed and imagination on everything that customers expect from us.”

While talking about the post-GST phase, he said, “We are looking forward to welcoming consumers in the new era of one nation, one tax GST. I believe this will be beneficial to the consumers, it will drive consumption in the country. It will Build manufacturing, it will build services, it will make our nation prosperous.”