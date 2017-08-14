Big action by Yogi Adityanath government, Amrapali Builder office to be auctioned

It is a big action by UP CM Yogi Adityanath led state government.

It is a big action by UP CM Yogi Adityanath led state government. In a major setback for real estate major Amrapali Builder, one of its offices will be auctioned. The big action has been taken against Amrapali after they failed to pay back their debt to Corporation Bank. Also, 3 directors of Amrapali Builder have handed over their passports to Gautam Budh Nagar DM. According to the 3 directors, they won’t flee abroad and will pay their debt. Earlier on July 24, the director and chief executive officer, healthcare, of Amrapali group were held by the revenue department for alleged non-payment of labour cess. Action against Amrapali group’s director Nishant Mukul and Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare, Ritik came on the directions of District Magistrate (DM) B N Singh. Officials said the duo were detained at the Dadri tehsil lockup over “non-payment of labour cess of Rs 4.29 crore”. The DM said the company was asked to pay the cess but did they not comply. Action against the company functionaries was taken under Section 171 of the UP Revenue Board Act, DM Singh said, adding that further legal action will be taken if the company did not pay the due amount.

However, they were released next evening after the company paid labour cess dues of Rs 4.29 crore. “After the company paid DD of Rs 4.29 crore, both the director and the CEO were released from tehsil lock up. As per DM B N Singh’s direction similar action will be taken against other builders who have labour cess dues,” said SDM Dadri, Amit Kumar Singh. Action against the company functionaries was taken under Section 171 of the UP Revenue Board Act, DM Singh had said.

Several projects of the builder are stuck in Noida and Greater Noida leaving scores of home-buyers in the lurch.

According to Section 171 (1) of the UP Revenue Code, any person committing default in payment of an arrear of land revenue may be arrested and detained in custody in the Tehsil lock-up and if there is no such lock-up, at such other place as may be prescribed, for a period not exceeding 15 days, unless the arrears are paid sooner than that.