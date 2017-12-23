Bhushan Power RP gets additional 90 days to submit resolution plan

On State Bank of India’s plea, BPSL was admitted in the insolvency court on July 26, under section 7 of the IBC.

A day after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave Bhushan Steel’s resolution professional additional 90 days to submit the resolution plan beyond the initial 180-day time-frame, the tribunal on Friday gave a similar extension to Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), on a plea of its RP, Mahender Kumar Khandelwal. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) allows an RP to file, only once, an application with the adjudicating authority for extending the period of the insolvency resolution process for a maximum of 90 days beyond the initial 180 days. However, it has to be backed by a resolution passed at a meeting of the committee of creditors by vote of 75% of the voting shares. The BPSL counsel urged NCLT’s principal bench, led by its chairman justice MM Kumar, that of the 12 resolution applicants who evinced interests, six have sought for extending the dateline in order to carry out necessary due diligence. The extension was sought mainly for evaluating the eligibility criteria of the bidders in the changed scenario following the November 23 Ordinance to the IBC that barred wilful defaulters, including such promoters and persons convicted of fraud, among others, from submitting resolution plan for a stressed firm. Assenting to the plea, the bench extended the time period by another 90 days with effect from January 21, 2018.

On State Bank of India’s plea, BPSL was admitted in the insolvency court on July 26, under section 7 of the IBC. According to the IBC, upon admission, the company’s board is suspended and the RP is responsible for the daily management. The RP, along with CoC, will come up with a resolution plan. If the committee is unable to find a solution within 180 days — this can be extended to 270 days — the company will be liquidated.

In its annual FY14 report (latest available), BPSL said it had borrowed from 41 banks, including seven foreign banks. Data from Capitaline shows it reported a net loss of Rs 2,433 crore in FY16 on Rs 8,491 crore in revenues.