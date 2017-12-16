BHEL bags Rs 7,300 cr power project order

The previous three orders were 2×660 MW Ennore SEZ, 800 MW North Chennai supercritical TPP stage-III and 2×800 MW Uppur TPP. (IE)

Public sector power equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has bagged a Rs 7,300-crore order for setting up a 1,320 MW supercritical thermal power project at Udangudi in Tamil Nadu. The order for setting up 2×660 MW Udangudi project has been granted to Bhel by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). This was the fourth order for supercritical sets finalised in the last three years by Tangedco, and all the four orders have been won by BHEL, according to a statement by the company. The previous three orders were 2×660 MW Ennore SEZ, 800 MW North Chennai supercritical TPP stage-III and 2×800 MW Uppur TPP.

Located at Udangudi in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu, the greenfield project will be executed by BHEL on a engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. Bhel’s scope of work in the current contract involves design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning and civil works for the entire plant including sea water intake and outfall systems. The key equipment for the project will be manufactured at various plants of BHEL. Its power sector – southern region will be responsible for civil works, erection and commissioning of equipment.

The BHEL statement said the implementation of the new project will help foster growth in Tamil Nadu and provide easy access to electricity. Currently, Bhel has a share of 83% in the state’s coal-based generating capacity, and has been a major partner in the power development programme of Tamil Nadu. According to the Tamil Nadu energy department’s policy note 2017-18, the total project cost of Udangudi project including IDC (interest during construction) is Rs 10,615 crore. The project is expected to be commissioned during 2020-21.