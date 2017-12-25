BHEL bags Rs 672-cr order for 25 kV AC Mainline EMU Trains

The system and equipment to be deployed in the project will be developed and produced by BHEL at its various manufacturing plants located at Bengaluru, Bhopal and Jhansi, it said. (Reuters)

Public sector firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Lts today said it has secured a contract for 146 sets of IGBT-based 3 phase electrics for 25 KV AC Mainline EMU (MEMU) trains. “Valued at Rs 672 crore, the order has been placed on BHEL by Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala. BHEL’s scope of the work in the order envisages design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of IGBT-based propulsion system and other equipment for MEMU trains of Indian Railways,” BHEL said in a statement today. The system and equipment to be deployed in the project will be developed and produced by BHEL at its various manufacturing plants located at Bengaluru, Bhopal and Jhansi, it said. BHEL has been supplying electric as well as diesel locomotives, EMUs, propulsion system sets and drives to Indian Railways over the years. Till date, BHEL has supplied 360 electric locomotives of various ratings to Indian Railways apart from over 370 Diesel Electric Shunting Locomotives to various industries, the statement said.

