Bharti Infratel Q2 net declines 4%

Bharti Infratel, the telecom tower arm of Bharti Airtel, on Monday reported a 4% decline in its net profit at Rs 638 crore on a consolidated basis for the second quarter ended September 2017 compared to the previous quarter. However, revenue rose by 3.5% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to Rs 3,648 crore. Consolidated Ebitda rose 4% to Rs 1,634 crore in July-September FY18 from Rs 1,575 crore in April-June of same fiscal, while Ebitda margin grew marginally q-o-q to 44.8% (44.7% in Q1 FY18). Its operating free cash flow stood at Rs 1,224 crore for the quarter. The company has a consolidated portfolio of 90,955 telecom towers at the end of September 2017, which includes 39,264 of its own and the balance from its 42% stake in Indus Towers. Its tenancy ratio rose to 2.42 (against 2.40 in Q1).

It incurred a capex of almost Rs 400 crore during the period under review against `574 crore in the June quarter of FY18. The sharing revenue per tower per month was flat at Rs 83,040 for September quarter, whereas sharing revenue per sharing operator per month fell by 2% q-o-q to R34,427. Bharti Infratel’s chairman Akhil Gupta said, the domestic telecom sector has embraced the data centric model and is emerging as the showcase of digital technology with operators rolling out 4G networks and India planning a leadership role on upcoming 5G technology and associated applications.

On outlook, he noted, “Leading operators have announced enhanced investment plans towards improvising digital infrastructure during the recently concluded India Mobile Congress. Government’s Smart Cities programme presents additional opportunity to create infrastructure for sharing on a non-discriminatory basis. All of this is good for the sector at large. As Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, we are well positioned to grab our fair share of market and create sustainable value for all stakeholders”. Indus Towers has won the bids for smart city project of Vadodara and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation area and the company is in the process of executing the contract with the respective authorities.