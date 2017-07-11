Bharti Airtel to spend Rs 2k cr for enhancing customer experience

It also introduced Airtel Secure, which is a smartphone protection solution allowing customers to protect their smartphones against accidental or liquid damage.

The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years in its bid to upgrade customer experience. The company launched Project Next, which is its digital innovation programme aimed to enrich customer experience including transforming its in-store experience. It is based on Bharti’s study of around 2,450 hours observing customers and mapping traffic flows within its stores. Under the project, Bharti will digitally upgrade its 2,500 stores across the country, which aims to leverage digital technologies to make customer experience more interactive. Besides, in a bid to ring fence its post paid subscribers, the telecom operator also launched several offers including a data roll over programme, which will allow its subscribers to carry forward their unused monthly data quota to the next billing cycle. Under the plan, which will start from August 1, subscribers can collect 200GB of data. Bharti also launched a Family Promise programme, under which its postpaid customers can create customised solutions for the family by adding multiple postpaid connections to their account and save upto 20%. It also allows subscribers to pool and share their data benefits across all connections.

It also introduced Airtel Secure, which is a smartphone protection solution allowing customers to protect their smartphones against accidental or liquid damage. “We look at the customer journey holistically and have identified 17 moments of truth. At each of these moments, our aspiration is to eliminate customer frustration and make the experience better via digital innovation,” Bharti’s managing director and CEO (India & South Asia) Gopal Vittal said. The firm over the next two years will transform itself into a fully digital service provider.

According to market analysts, the offers targeting subscribers is an effort by the firm to check the churn among its users post the launch of Reliance Jio, which has come out with tariff plans offering free national and local calls as well as data as low as Rs 3.06 per GB. To ringfence its subscribers, Bharti has responded with low price bundled plans with free calls and more data especially targeting 4G users. The efforts are bearing fruits as the company has managed to bring down its monthly subscriber churn from 4.1% at the end of Q3 FY17 to 3.6% at the end of Q4 FY17.