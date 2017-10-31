Bharti Airtel stake: Singtel, Mittal family to raise share in telco

The transaction which would be around Rs 7,700-9,600 crore, will see the stake of Bharti Telecom rising in Bharti Airtel from the current 45.48% to 50.1% and ICIL’s stake will come down to 2.03%. (Image: Reuters)

Bharti Telecom, which includes promoter firm of Bharti Airtel — the Mittal family as well as Singapore’s Singtel — will acquire additional 4.62% stake in the telecom firm from another promoter firm Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL) on or after November 3, as per a regulatory filing on Monday. The transaction which would be around Rs 7,700-9,600 crore, will see the stake of Bharti Telecom rising in Bharti Airtel from the current 45.48% to 50.1% and ICIL’s stake will come down to 2.03%. Since Bharti Telecom also includes Singtel, its stake will also increase in Bharti Airtel. However, since the companies do not disclose their individual stakes in Bharti Telecom by how much the stakes of Mittal family and Singtel will rise is not known.

Currently, the direct and indirect stake of Singtel in Bharti Airtel is around 36%. Bharti Telecom will acquire 184,710,183 equity shares of Bharti Airtel at a price of Rs 417.35 per share derived with weighted average market price of 60 days trading period, as per the filing. Sources said said that the transaction will be carried out in a manner that there will no cash outgo for the Bharti Group. On Monday shares of Bharti Airtel closed up 1.59% at Rs 492.8 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.