Bharti Airtel Q2 earnings cheer as net profit beats estimate; all key figures in a nutshell

Bharti Airtel’s fiscal second quarter financial results beat most analyst estimates even as its consolidated adjusted net profit plunged 77% and revenue fell 10.4% on-year on an underlying basis. India’s largest telecommunication services company’s Jul-Sep adjusted net profit fell to Rs 343 crore from Rs 1,461 crore in the same quarter a year ago, as competitive pressure from Reliance Jio continued to weigh, leading to a sharp drop in its India revenues. Bharti Airtel’s aggressive tariff offers to counter relentless competition from Reliance Jio hurt earnings, and the ongoing tariff war in the telecommunication sector led to a sharp fall in the money earned per customer.
“Mobile market continues to experience value erosion and financial stress led by competitive pressures,” Bharti Airtel said in a statement. “The financial stress in the industry continues due to double digit revenue decline and will be further accentuated by the reduction in IUC rates in the next quarter,” Bharti Airtel’s India and South Asia MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said in statement.
Here are the key figures from Bharti Airtel’s financial results for fiscal second quarter Jul-Sep:
- Consolidated net profit at Rs 343 crore; down 77% on-year from Rs 1,461 crore; down 6.6% on-quarter from Rs 367 crore
- Consolidated total revenue at Rs 21,777 crore; down 10.4% on-year on underlying basis; down 11.7% on reported basis from Rs 24,652 crore; down 1% on-quarter from Rs 21,958 crore
- Consolidated EBITDA at Rs 8,004 crore; down 15.5% on-year from Rs 9,466 crore; up 2.3% on-quarter from Rs 7,823 crore
- Consolidated EBITDA margin at 36.8%; down from 38.4% previous year; up from 35.6% previous quarter
- Consolidated EBIT at Rs 3,290 crore; down 27% on-year from Rs 4,504 crore; up 10.1% on-quarter from Rs 2,988 crore
- India total revenue at Rs 16,728 crore; down 13% on-year from Rs 19,219 crore
- India mobile revenue at Rs 12,245 crore; down 17% on-year from Rs 14,724 crore
- India mobile customers at 282.05 million; up 8.5% on-year; up 4.8% on-quarter
- India mobile ARPU at Rs 145; down 23% on-year; down 6.3% on-quarter
- India mobile data broadband customers at 52.22 million; up 33.6% on-year; up 12.9% on-quarter
- India mobile data traffic at 783.81 billions MBs; up 3.4 times on-year; up 66% on-quarter
- India mobile data usage per customer at 4,087 MBs; up 3.1 times on-year; up 56.5% on-quarter