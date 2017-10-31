Bharti Airtel Q2 earnings cheer as net profit beats estimate; all key figures in a nutshell

Jul-Sep adjusted net profit fell to Rs 343 crore from Rs 1,461 crore in the same quarter a year ago, as competitive pressure from Reliance Jio continued to weigh. (Reuters file photo)

Bharti Airtel’s fiscal second quarter financial results beat most analyst estimates even as its consolidated adjusted net profit plunged 77% and revenue fell 10.4% on-year on an underlying basis. India’s largest telecommunication services company’s Jul-Sep adjusted net profit fell to Rs 343 crore from Rs 1,461 crore in the same quarter a year ago, as competitive pressure from Reliance Jio continued to weigh, leading to a sharp drop in its India revenues. Bharti Airtel’s aggressive tariff offers to counter relentless competition from Reliance Jio hurt earnings, and the ongoing tariff war in the telecommunication sector led to a sharp fall in the money earned per customer.

“Mobile market continues to experience value erosion and financial stress led by competitive pressures,” Bharti Airtel said in a statement. “The financial stress in the industry continues due to double digit revenue decline and will be further accentuated by the reduction in IUC rates in the next quarter,” Bharti Airtel’s India and South Asia MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said in statement.

Here are the key figures from Bharti Airtel’s financial results for fiscal second quarter Jul-Sep: