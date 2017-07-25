Bharti Airtel Q1 net plunges 75% on-year as Jio continues to hurt; all key figures in a nutshell

Bharti Airtel’s fiscal first quarter net profit plunged 75% on-year while revenue fell 14% on-year on underlying basis as India’s largest telecommunication services company’s aggressive tariff offers to counter relentless competition from Reliance Jio continued to hurt earnings, as well as currency devaluation in Nigeria affected the finances. The ongoing tariff war in the telecommunication sector led to a sharp fall in the money earned per customer.
“The pricing disruption in the Indian telecom market caused by the entry of a new operator continued with industry revenues declining over 15% Y-o-Y, creating further stress on sector profitability, cash flows and leverage,” Bharti Airtel’s India and South Asia MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said in statement on Tuesday, in an obvious reference to Reliance Jio.
However, a closer scrutiny of India’s largest telecommunication services provider showed that it is rapidly gaining high traction in mobile data usage among its customers, in an era where voice services are increasingly becoming less valuable and the data offerings become the primary bread earner. Both mobile data usage and mobile data earnings grew from the last quarter.
Here are the key figures from Bharti Airtel’s fourth quarter results for the last financial year 2016-17:
- Consolidated net profit: Rs 367 crore; down 74.9% on-year from Rs 1,462 crore; down 1.6% on-quarter from Rs 373 crore
- Consolidated total revenue: Rs 21,958 crore; down 14% on-year on underlying basis from Rs 25,546 crore; almost flat on-quarter from 21,935 crore
- Consolidated EBITDA: Rs 7,823 crore; down 18.4% on-year from Rs 9,591 crore; down 2.1% on-quarter from Rs 7,993 crore
- Consolidated EBITDA margin: 35.6%; down from 37.5% previous year; down from 36.4% previous quarter
- Consolidated EBIT: Rs 2,988 crore; down 34.1% on-year from Rs 4,534 crore; up almost 1% on-quarter from Rs 2,964 crore
- India total revenue: Rs 17,244 crore; down 10% on-year from Rs 19,155 crore; up 1.2% on-quarter from 17,036 crore
- India mobile revenue: Rs 12,915 crore; down 14% on-year from Rs 15,042 crore; almost flat on-quarter from Rs 12,972 crore
- India mobile customers: 280.65 million; up 9.7% on-year; up 2.6% on-quarter
- India mobile ARPU: Rs 154; down 21.1% on-year; down 2% on-quarter
- India mobile voice ARPU: Rs 111; down 19.7% on-year; down 2.5% on-quarter
- India mobile non-voice revenue: 27.9%; down from 29.1% previous year; up from 27.5% previous quarter
- India mobile data revenue: 21.9% of mobile services; down from 23.7% previous year; up from 21.5% previous quarter
- India mobile data broadband customers: 48.91 million; up 33.7% on-year; up 14.5% on-quarter
- India mobile data ARPU: Rs 156; down 22.7% on-year; down 4% on-quarter
- India mobile data traffic: 472.4 billion MBs; almost triple of 158 billion MBs in the previous year; more than double of 225.1 billion MBs in the previous quarter
- India mobile data usage per customer: 2,611 MBs; just less than triple of 904 MBs in the previous year; almost double of 1,331 MBs in the previous quarter