Bharti Airtel Q1 net plunges 75% on-year as Jio continues to hurt; all key figures in a nutshell

Airtel’s mobile data usage and mobile data earnings in the fiscal first quarter grew from the last quarter. (Image: Reuters)

Bharti Airtel’s fiscal first quarter net profit plunged 75% on-year while revenue fell 14% on-year on underlying basis as India’s largest telecommunication services company’s aggressive tariff offers to counter relentless competition from Reliance Jio continued to hurt earnings, as well as currency devaluation in Nigeria affected the finances. The ongoing tariff war in the telecommunication sector led to a sharp fall in the money earned per customer.

“The pricing disruption in the Indian telecom market caused by the entry of a new operator continued with industry revenues declining over 15% Y-o-Y, creating further stress on sector profitability, cash flows and leverage,” Bharti Airtel’s India and South Asia MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said in statement on Tuesday, in an obvious reference to Reliance Jio.

However, a closer scrutiny of India’s largest telecommunication services provider showed that it is rapidly gaining high traction in mobile data usage among its customers, in an era where voice services are increasingly becoming less valuable and the data offerings become the primary bread earner. Both mobile data usage and mobile data earnings grew from the last quarter.

Here are the key figures from Bharti Airtel’s fourth quarter results for the last financial year 2016-17: