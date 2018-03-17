Bharti Airtel offers down payment options for Samsung Galaxy S9 phones

In an attempt to offer attractive options for its high-end subscribers, who use premium smartphones, Bharti has created an online store which allows customers to upgrade to premium smartphones and offers affordable down payment options including monthly plans. (Reuters)

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Friday announced affordable down payment options for Samsung’s latest Galaxy S9 series for its existing and new customers, which includes bundled monthly plans and a year’s subscription of Amazon Prime. Samsung Galaxy S9’s 64GB variant is available on the Airtel Online Store at a down payment of Rs 9,900 followed by a 24-month installment cycle of Rs 2,499 per month. The monthly installments include a built-in postpaid plan with 80 GB data (with rollover facility), unlimited calling, and one-year subscription to Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV and Wynk Music. Similarly, the Galaxy S9 Plus (64 GB variant) is available at a down payment of Rs 9,900 and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2,799 with a built-in postpaid plan with 80 GB data (with rollover), unlimited calling, in addition to one year of Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV and Wynk Music.

