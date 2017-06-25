Bharti Airtel offer: Monsoon Suprise plan provides 30 GB for 3 months, here’s how to avail

The Airtel holiday surprise offer was initially introduced back in the month of April and was scheduled to end by June end. (Source: PTI)

Bharti Airtel offer: Sunil Mittal-led telco has just sent out an email to its subscribers, saying ‘Monsoon Surprise awaits you’, and under the offer, it has extended its ‘Holiday Surprise’ offer. The Airtel holiday surprise offer was initially introduced back in the month of April and was scheduled to end by June end, as it has a 3 months validity period. Under the new surprise offer, Airtel has been offering free 10GB 4G data every month to post-paid users. The Airtel Surprise offer is valid for a period of three months from July 1. The monthly limit for the offer is 10GB per month. The offer is valid only for postpaid users, and the subscribers will get 10GB of free data each month, which will total up to 30GB.

In order to get this offer, postpaid subscribers will have to go to the MyAirtel application on their smartphones. If you do not have the app, download it from the Google Play store or Apple app store. When you open the app you will see an automatic prompt which asks you to open the ‘surprise’. Clicking on that will give you 30GB of data for three months with a monthly cap of 10GB. Once you select it, you will get a message regarding the additional data offer. Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said, “Now as the monsoons approach, we are sending another shower of data your way. I am delighted to share that we are extending the data surprise by another 3 months. Now you get the extra data for 3 more billing cycles. All you need to do is claim your surprise on My Airtel app after 1st July 2017.”

This offer by Airtel is similar to what Vodafone offered a while back. But Vodafone’s offer was 10GB data at the price of 1GB. However, Airtel Surprise offer is free of cost. In another plan, Bharti Airtel is offering its customers 1000GB of extra data on a few broadband plans. Consumers can find and avail the Airtel ‘Unlimited Internet offer’ on the company’s web portal. This offer by the network service provider can be availed by new users in Delhi-NCR, who signed up for Airtel broadband services on or after May 16. The Airtel ‘bonus’ offer started on May 16. This offer by Airtel seems to be a move to take on Reliance Jio, which has reportedly been testing JioFibre, a Fibernet broadband service in some major cities.

Ever since Reliance Jio announced its plans in India, there has been an interesting tariff war among telecom companies, where many of the rivals like Airtel and Vodafone have accused it of disrupting the market. In order to compete, rivals Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea have also announced several offers.