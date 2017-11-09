Bharti Airtel offer: Infinity data plan provides 20 GB, unlimited calls at this low rate

The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday announced a revised Infinity postpaid plan under which it is offering unlimited local and national calls, free outgoing and incoming roaming as well as 20 GB data for Rs 499 a month.(Image: IE)

The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday announced a revised Infinity postpaid plan under which it is offering unlimited local and national calls, free outgoing and incoming roaming as well as 20 GB data for Rs 499 a month. Bharti said the refreshed plan comes with free Airtel Secure device protection plan for smartphones against physical damage and malware. Besides, subscribers will also get free subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV. The operator’s post-paid customers will also be eligible for the ‘data rollover’ feature, which allows them to carry forward unused data to the next billing cycle. Subscribers can accumulate up to 200 GB data.

For its pre-paid subscribers, Bharti launched the Rs 448 plan, offering unlimited local and national calls, free outgoing calls on national roaming and 70 GB data. This pack is available to all customers across India on any 4G/3G/2G device. Bharti’s COO (India & South Asia) Ajai Puri said, “These new innovations are in line with our endeavour to bring great value to customers backed by best-in-class network experience”. Bharti’s rival Reliance Jio last month had revised its tariff plans under the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Its Rs 409 plan, which is similar to Bharti’s Infiniti post-paid plan, offers unlimited local, national and roaming calls and 20 GB data per month.

The operator also reduced the validity of its most popular Rs 399 tariff plan for pre-paid subscribers, which offers 1 GB data per day, to 70 days from 84 days earlier. This plan is similar to Bharti’s new pre-paid offer. However, for those consumers who are interested in the 84-day validity offer, Jio has introduced a Rs 459 plan.