Bharti Airtel network outage in Delhi, NCR; telco says nodes corrupted, will be back up shortly

Bharti Airtel network services were affected today in the evening on a temporary in the Delhi and NCR region.(PTI)

Bharti Airtel network services were affected today in the evening on a temporary in the Delhi and NCR region. The outage was a big setback for many customers who took to the social media to first find out what was happening and thereafter to post complaints about their non-working gadgets. Here is what the official statement from the company’s spokesperson said, “We are experiencing a network outage in Delhi, NCR. One of our network nodes has been corrupted and we are working to fix it. We are really sorry for the inconvenience and request you to bear with us. We will be back up shortly.”

Customer support of the company on its official Twitter handle (@Airtel_Presence) posted a message that said customers will not be able to use data, voice or SMS due to a technical problem. Some customers reported that they faced an issue with the network for about 10 minutes before they got the signal back. According to Indian Express report, Bharti Airtel has mobile customer base of nearly 11.6 million in Delhi and NCR.

Later, in the evening, Bharti Airtel tweeted on its official handle that services have been restored.