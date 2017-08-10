Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal sells stake in firm to Bharti Telecom

Bharti Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal today sold 1.21 lakh shares of the company to promoter firm Bharti Telecom for over Rs 5 crore. (Source: PTI)

Bharti Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal today sold 1.21 lakh shares of the company to promoter firm Bharti Telecom for over Rs 5 crore. According to the block deal data available with the NSE, the shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 416.05 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 5,03,42,050. Vittal of Bharti Airtel disposed of 1.21 lakh shares in the telecom major, according to the data. The shares were bought by Bharti Airtel’s promoter firm Bharti Telecom through an open market transaction. Shares of the telecom major ended the day 0.08 per cent up at Rs 416.40 on the NSE.