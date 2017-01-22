Bharat’s digital dream has much ground to cover

BBNL comprises state-run enterprises BSNL, PowerGrid and RailTel. All three have been earmarked specific areas to lay the fibre in the first phase by March.

The national optic fibre network, christened Bharat Net, which aims to connect the country’s 2.5 lakh gram panchayats with optic fibre cable to provide broadband access, is likely to miss its fresh deadline of March-end, by which time it was supposed to connect 1,00,276 gram panchayats. Till mid-January, Bharat Broadband Network (BBNL), the special purpose vehicle set up to enable connectivity, has been able to cover only 69,495 panchayats, which is 69% of the total area to be covered.

To cover all areas, seven lakh kilometres of optic fibre needs to be laid, but that will only be possible when all the phases are completed. Till mid-January, only 1,58,960 kms fibre has been laid against the March-end target of laying

2,22,854 kms.

BBNL comprises state-run enterprises BSNL, PowerGrid and RailTel. All three have been earmarked specific areas to lay the fibre in the first phase by March. The bulk share is BSNL’s responsibility, which is required to cover 84,366 panchayats by laying 1,85,742 km of fibre, followedbyRailTel’s 8,714 panchayats by laying 19,515kmof fibre,andPower-Grid’s 7,196 panchayats by putting fibre across 17,113 km. BSNL has so far laid 1,35,908 km, RailTel has laid 10,031 km, and PowerGrid has laid 13,022 km.

Though the pace of work has definitely increased recently, going by the current rate of laying fibre at 1,858 km/week,targetsarelikelyto be missed. If the same rate is maintained in the remaining 11 weeks, the fibre laid would

still be 20,438 km against the 63,894 km needed.

When asked about the difficulties faced in laying the optical fibre, a RailTel spokesperson said: “RailTel is working

in difficult terrain in northeastern states and we have been facing geographical difficulties, extreme climate, local

manpower shortage, etc.”

PowerGrid sources, on the other hand, said the delay is duetorightof wayissues. Telecom analyst Mahesh

Uppal felt it is “unrealistic” to think that the phase I targets will be met. “The work is being done in a bureaucratic

fashion. Bharat Net requires expertise, not just in technology but also in implementation and management. It also

requires commercial savvy.

Unfortunately, there is very little evidence of that either,” he added. However, BSNL chairman and managing director Anupam Shrivastava exuded confidence about meeting the target by the end of March.”As of January 17, BSNL has completed 87% of the pipe-laying work and 77% of the OFC-laying work. In fact, trenching work in December was the highest ever. We will definitely complete the first phase by March,”he said.

Broadband India forum president TV Ramchandran, while acknowledging that the project was running

behind schedule, said it has picked pace and might be able to achieve the March target.