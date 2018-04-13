Bharat BillPay sees 75 pct growth in transactions in March

The platform had recorded 18 million transactions in the same month last year.

One-stop bill payment platform Bharat BillPay registered a 75 per cent year-on-year growth in the number of transactions at 31.5 million in March this year.

“The primary reason behind growing acceptance of Bharat BillPay among consumers is the ease of making instant and safe bill payments to any biller of any state, city or region from anywhere in the country,” Bharat Bill Payment System’s chief project officer A R Ramesh was quoted as saying in a release here today.

A biller is a service provider/utility company who receives payment for the service rendered.

The bill payment platform can be used to pay various utility bills like electricity, water, direct-to-home (DTH), telecom and gas pipeline.

Bharat Bill Payment System is a Reserve Bank of India conceptualised ecosystem, managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

At present, 61 banks and 10 non-bank entities function as Bharat Bill Payment operating units (BBPOUs) in the country.