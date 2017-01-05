BGR Energy forays into large size water treatment business

Chennai-headquartered BGR Energy Systems has won two contracts for water treatment projects valued at R650 crore, marking its foray into large size water treatment business. BGR Energy, a major EPC and BoP player in the power sector had gained expertise in water and effluent treatment technologies over the past few years.

The company has identified large scale water and effluent treatment segment for water utilities and industries, as potential segments for future growth. The company is placing strategic thrust on these segments, in anticipation of huge demand. A statement from the company said that out of the two wins, the R209.50 crore contract is for 3×800 MW Krishnapatnam APPDCL project. fe Bureau